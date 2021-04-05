WazirX Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00007177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 691.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $1.30 billion worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00074316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00298520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00096815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.18 or 0.00783743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017330 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

