Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bioventus (BVS)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Bioventus (NYSE: BVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

BVS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,203. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29.

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit