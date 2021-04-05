Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,190 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZS opened at $15.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

