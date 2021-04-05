Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.55 Million Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enel Américas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enel Américas by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 652,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

ENIA opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

