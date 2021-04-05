West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $399.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

