WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.40 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $8.40 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021747 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010713 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 217.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

