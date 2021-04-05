Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.44 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

