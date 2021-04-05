WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.90

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WETF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

