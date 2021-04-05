Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUZHF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

