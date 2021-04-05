Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $284.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

