Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.98). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

NASDAQ:HTGM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.69. 103,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,236. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $13.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

