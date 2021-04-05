Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.13 Million

Analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report sales of $26.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.30 million. Merus posted sales of $6.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $48.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $69.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.81 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $72.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $823.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 176,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

