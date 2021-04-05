Zacks: Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.82. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS.

IBM stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

