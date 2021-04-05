Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post $368.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.91 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $416.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,580,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000.

MDRX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.