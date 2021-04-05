Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $118,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

