Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $118,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit