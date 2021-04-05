Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.40. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PFS. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,630 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.