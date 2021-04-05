Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report sales of $30.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.66 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $30.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $123.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $124.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.00 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,345,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,766. The company has a market capitalization of $794.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

