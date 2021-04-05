Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report sales of $54.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.45 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $226.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.33 million to $236.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $242.68 million, with estimates ranging from $229.59 million to $251.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Several research firms have commented on LLNW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

LLNW opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $470.47 million, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

