Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). NextDecade posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,115. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

