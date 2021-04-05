Zacks: Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.33 Million

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post sales of $555.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $554.68 million to $556.50 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $372.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

QGEN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 570,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 106.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 650,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $3,377,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

