Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,622 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

