Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

