Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Hold

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,316,000 after purchasing an additional 148,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Instruments by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

