Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.