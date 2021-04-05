Zacks Investment Research Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.28.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

