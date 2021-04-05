Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) to “Hold”

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Inphi stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.60.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inphi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,992,000 after purchasing an additional 181,264 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 8,913.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 907,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 926.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 806,108 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,677,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

