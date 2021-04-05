Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TWIN stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

