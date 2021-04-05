Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.