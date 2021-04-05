Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report sales of $213.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.40 million to $218.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $137.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. 3,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,934 shares of company stock worth $11,792,055. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 995.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zumiez by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

