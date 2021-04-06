-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $92.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.