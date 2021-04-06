-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.01). Neovasc reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 986,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,054. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

