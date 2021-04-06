$0.17 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $63.74 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Travel + Leisure stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

