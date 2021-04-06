-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $16,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after buying an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,969,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 47,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

