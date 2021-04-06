-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). DZS reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DZSI. Northland Securities raised their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in DZS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. DZS has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

