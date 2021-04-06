$0.27 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $287,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.