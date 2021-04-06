$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Sapiens International posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. 74,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,288. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sapiens International by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

