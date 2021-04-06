$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

SCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

