$0.30 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million.

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,206,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 408,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,153. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

