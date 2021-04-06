$0.40 EPS Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.45. Pan American Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

