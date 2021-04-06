$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. First Busey reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

BUSE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

