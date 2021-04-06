$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 415.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 250,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,827. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

