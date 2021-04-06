$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.85. Catalent posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $105.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,163 shares of company stock worth $8,370,314. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.