$0.86 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.92. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,997,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. 5,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

