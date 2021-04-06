$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.14. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

