$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apache by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $20,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apache by 463.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apache by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 779,980 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,880,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150,422. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. Apache has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

