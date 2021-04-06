1,118 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Curi Capital

Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 278,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 95,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.62. 13,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

