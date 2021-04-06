11,381 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 34,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

