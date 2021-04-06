1,147 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,157 shares of company stock worth $4,873,228. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $362.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.15 and its 200-day moving average is $343.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.76 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.