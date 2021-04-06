138,691 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 138,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Invesco makes up about 1.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,053. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

