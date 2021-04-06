1,500 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KODK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 478.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 245,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 50.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 591,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $236,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 38.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 63,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KODK opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

